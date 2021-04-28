Heritage Investors Management Corp Sells 294 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Heritage Investors Management Corp cut its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in McKesson were worth $5,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 686.0% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 42,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,379,000 after purchasing an additional 37,031 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 6,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Leuthold Group LLC boosted its position in McKesson by 734.1% during the fourth quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 16,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 14,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in McKesson by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on MCK. TheStreet lowered shares of McKesson from a “b” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on McKesson from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Argus upgraded McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on McKesson from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. McKesson has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.31.

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $189.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $191.03 and a 200 day moving average of $177.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $125.65 and a fifty-two week high of $198.43.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.47. McKesson had a return on equity of 45.52% and a net margin of 0.95%. The business had revenue of $62.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 16.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.24%.

McKesson announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.38, for a total value of $1,010,423.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,492,810. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,511 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total value of $1,054,860.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,689,736.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

