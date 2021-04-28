Heritage Investors Management Corp Sells 4,408 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Heritage Investors Management Corp decreased its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 4.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 99,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,408 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Corteva were worth $4,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in Corteva by 803.0% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Corteva during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Corteva during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in Corteva during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Corteva by 342.0% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CTVA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Corteva from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.76.

Shares of NYSE:CTVA opened at $49.16 on Wednesday. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.38 and a 12 month high of $49.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $36.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

