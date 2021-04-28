Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 4.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,842 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,326 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Hess were worth $2,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HES. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of Hess in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,045,000. TIAA FSB bought a new stake in Hess in the first quarter worth approximately $5,949,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Hess by 5.4% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,578 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS grew its position in Hess by 62.8% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 57,699 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,083,000 after acquiring an additional 22,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Hess by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 98,046 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,938,000 after buying an additional 4,221 shares during the period. 79.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HES opened at $70.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Hess Co. has a 1-year low of $34.82 and a 1-year high of $76.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.78 and its 200 day moving average is $57.36.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Hess had a negative return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 63.27%. Hess’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post -2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -105.26%.

In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 23,473 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.38, for a total value of $1,698,975.74. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 168,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,172,940.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard D. Lynch sold 31,588 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.69, for a total value of $1,822,311.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,309 shares in the company, valued at $3,709,986.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 659,283 shares of company stock worth $40,757,806 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HES. TheStreet raised shares of Hess from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Hess from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hess from $64.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays upped their target price on Hess from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.25.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing and Refining. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

