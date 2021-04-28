Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Analysts expect Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) to announce $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hexcel’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.11. Hexcel posted earnings of $0.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 87.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Hexcel will report full year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $2.86. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Hexcel.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $310.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.48 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share.

HXL has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Hexcel from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Hexcel from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Hexcel from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays raised shares of Hexcel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Hexcel from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hexcel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.19.

In related news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 10,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total transaction of $499,826.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,267,614.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Hexcel during the 4th quarter worth about $169,027,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Hexcel by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,772,592 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $134,443,000 after acquiring an additional 952,516 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Hexcel by 189.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,465,734 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $119,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,315 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Hexcel by 1,791.4% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,108,298 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $102,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Hexcel by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,586,419 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $76,926,000 after purchasing an additional 224,998 shares in the last quarter. 95.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HXL traded down $1.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.17. The stock had a trading volume of 6,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,525. Hexcel has a 52 week low of $24.54 and a 52 week high of $64.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.08, a P/E/G ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.64.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

Read More: Tariff

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hexcel (HXL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.