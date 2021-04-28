H&H Retirement Design & Management INC Buys New Position in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

H&H Retirement Design & Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Arbor Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Arbor Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Arbor Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Arbor Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Arbor Realty Trust from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Arbor Realty Trust from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Arbor Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.13.

Arbor Realty Trust stock opened at $17.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 18.39 and a quick ratio of 18.39. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $5.66 and a one year high of $17.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.32 and its 200 day moving average is $14.56.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.46. Arbor Realty Trust had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 28.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.55%. This is a boost from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.06%.

In other news, Director William C. Green bought 3,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.60 per share, with a total value of $59,594.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 113,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,881,792.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

About Arbor Realty Trust

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

