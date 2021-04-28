H&H Retirement Design & Management INC Makes New $3.77 Million Investment in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

H&H Retirement Design & Management INC purchased a new stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 103,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,767,000. STAG Industrial comprises 2.3% of H&H Retirement Design & Management INC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in STAG Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. raised its stake in STAG Industrial by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in STAG Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in STAG Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:STAG opened at $36.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.54 and a 200 day moving average of $32.02. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.18 and a 52 week high of $36.93. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.92.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.16. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 26.59%. The firm had revenue of $129.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.1208 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.80%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.78.

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

