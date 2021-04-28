H&H Retirement Design & Management INC Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

H&H Retirement Design & Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 45,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $7,139,000. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises approximately 4.3% of H&H Retirement Design & Management INC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 131.6% during the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000.

Shares of IWD opened at $157.52 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $100.93 and a 1-year high of $157.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $153.25 and a 200 day moving average of $139.39.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

