HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $135.38 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $132.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.28. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $90.98 and a twelve month high of $135.81.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

