HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,285 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 941 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,141,057,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,844,665 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,134,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,026 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 32,574,166 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,622,845,000 after acquiring an additional 7,151,405 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 29,200,534 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,454,771,000 after buying an additional 897,790 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 23,927,959 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,192,091,000 after buying an additional 4,649,880 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on INTC shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.59.

INTC stock opened at $57.97 on Wednesday. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $68.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.97 billion. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.54%.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

