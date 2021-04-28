High Country Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HCBC) Declares Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.50

High Country Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HCBC) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, April 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Monday, May 17th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th.

Shares of HCBC opened at $41.50 on Wednesday. High Country Bancorp has a 52 week low of $32.00 and a 52 week high of $41.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.19.

About High Country Bancorp

High Country Bancorp, Inc, a bank holding company, provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposits. Its loan products include personal loans; commercial real estate loans, commercial equipment loans, and commercial lines of credit; and mortgage loans.

