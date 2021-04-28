Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Buys 1,500 Shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) by 5.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in AdaptHealth were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in AdaptHealth by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 415,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,262,000 after purchasing an additional 40,074 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in AdaptHealth by 141.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 8,971 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. bought a new stake in AdaptHealth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $301,000. HN Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of AdaptHealth in the 4th quarter worth approximately $676,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of AdaptHealth in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,462,000. 28.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AHCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities began coverage on AdaptHealth in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of AdaptHealth in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AdaptHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Bank of America began coverage on AdaptHealth in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on AdaptHealth in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.05.

In other news, COO Shaw Rietkerk sold 55,000 shares of AdaptHealth stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total transaction of $2,047,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 250,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,309,473.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.99 per share, for a total transaction of $265,930.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,009 shares in the company, valued at $1,026,071.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AHCO opened at $30.75 on Wednesday. AdaptHealth Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $14.55 and a fifty-two week high of $41.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -512.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.54.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.60). AdaptHealth had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 10.08%. The firm had revenue of $348.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.09 million. AdaptHealth’s quarterly revenue was up 133.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home healthcare equipment, medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; home medical equipment (HME) to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

