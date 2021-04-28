Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Stepan (NYSE:SCL) by 84.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 29,800 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Stepan were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Stepan in the fourth quarter worth about $42,702,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Stepan by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,320,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $396,168,000 after acquiring an additional 164,993 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stepan in the third quarter worth about $5,296,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Stepan in the fourth quarter worth about $4,415,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stepan by 282.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 44,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,359,000 after purchasing an additional 33,164 shares during the period. 74.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Luis Rojo sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.04, for a total transaction of $44,814.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,508.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Debra Stefaniak sold 760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.69, for a total transaction of $99,324.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,066,953.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,912 shares of company stock valued at $244,918 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SCL opened at $129.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $128.97 and a 200 day moving average of $122.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.31. Stepan has a one year low of $83.66 and a one year high of $134.07.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.39. Stepan had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 13.85%. On average, equities analysts predict that Stepan will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Stepan’s payout ratio is 23.83%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

About Stepan

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

