Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Has $1.17 Million Holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 32.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 80.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,716,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,833,000 after acquiring an additional 6,545,851 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,200,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,568,000 after acquiring an additional 2,972,072 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,989,000. Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 128.2% during the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,251,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,076,000 after buying an additional 703,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,434,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,791,000 after buying an additional 570,832 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

DAR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Darling Ingredients from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.27.

DAR opened at $74.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09 and a beta of 1.33. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a one year low of $19.05 and a one year high of $79.65.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.07 million. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 14.50%. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Darling Ingredients news, EVP Jos Vervoort sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.13, for a total transaction of $953,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,345,796.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 122,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $8,585,047.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 853,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,790,843.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

