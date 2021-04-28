Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Makes New $1.03 Million Investment in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SAFM. Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,383,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,194,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,104,000 after purchasing an additional 22,880 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SAFM opened at $159.66 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.58. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.57 and a 52 week high of $169.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.57.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $1.15. Sanderson Farms had a negative return on equity of 0.66% and a net margin of 0.79%. The company had revenue of $909.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.07 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. Sanderson Farms’s payout ratio is -429.27%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SAFM. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sanderson Farms from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $173.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Stephens lowered shares of Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Sanderson Farms from $120.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.25.

In other news, Director Toni D. Cooley sold 2,551 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.53, for a total transaction of $409,512.03. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,104,431.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Phil K. Livingston sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.68, for a total value of $109,676.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,788 shares in the company, valued at $1,533,583.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.38% of the company’s stock.

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

