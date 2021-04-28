Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

MTSI has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America raised MACOM Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.80.

NASDAQ:MTSI opened at $62.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.23, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 5.07. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.62 and a 1 year high of $69.29.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $148.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.93 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a positive return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. On average, analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 56,618 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.48, for a total transaction of $3,367,638.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 114,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,787,084.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 1,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total value of $106,344.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 55,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,341,845.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MACOM Technology Solutions Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

See Also: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI).

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.