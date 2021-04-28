Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Sells 12,000 Shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) by 38.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Celsius were worth $913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CELH. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in Celsius by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Celsius during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Xcel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, RSM US Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Celsius alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CELH. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Celsius in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Maxim Group lowered Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Celsius from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.83.

Shares of CELH opened at $62.62 on Wednesday. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.49 and a 52-week high of $70.66. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 894.70 and a beta of 2.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.88 and its 200-day moving average is $45.70.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). Celsius had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $35.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.63 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

See Also: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CELH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH).

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.