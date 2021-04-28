Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Takes $1.08 Million Position in Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 116,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.50% of Inspired Entertainment at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INSE. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 142,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 4,788 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 92,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 19,287 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 55.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Inspired Entertainment alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Inspired Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th.

In other news, major shareholder Evan Wainhouse Davis sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total value of $334,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 404,419 shares of company stock valued at $3,771,275 over the last quarter. 20.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ INSE opened at $8.33 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.00. Inspired Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.87 and a fifty-two week high of $11.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.41 million, a PE ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 1.50.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $1.43. The firm had revenue of $71.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.57 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Inspired Entertainment, Inc. will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Inspired Entertainment Profile

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a business-to-business gaming technology company, supplies virtual sports and server based gaming (SBG) products to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, and Leisure. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals and software to betting offices, casinos, gaming halls, and adult gaming centers; a portfolio of games through its digital terminals under the Centurion and Super Hot Fruits names; and traditional casino games, such as roulette, blackjack, and numbers games.

Recommended Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Inspired Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspired Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.