Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,106.64

Shares of Hilton Food Group plc (LON:HFG) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,106.64 ($14.46) and traded as high as GBX 1,268 ($16.57). Hilton Food Group shares last traded at GBX 1,218 ($15.91), with a volume of 43,973 shares changing hands.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised Hilton Food Group to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,500 ($19.60) in a report on Thursday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,290 ($16.85).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 221.34, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of £991.56 million and a PE ratio of 25.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,127.72 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,106.64.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a GBX 19 ($0.25) dividend. This is an increase from Hilton Food Group’s previous dividend of $7.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.65%. Hilton Food Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.45%.

Hilton Food Group Company Profile (LON:HFG)

Hilton Food Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food packing business. The company offers a range of fresh items, such as roasting joints, steaks, chops, and minces. It also provides value-added products comprising barbecue ranges, marinated meats, meat cuts, serving sauces, and ready to cook products.

