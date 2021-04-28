Hilton Grand Vacations (HGV) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.70. The business had revenue of $212.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.43 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 2.17%. Hilton Grand Vacations’s quarterly revenue was down 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Hilton Grand Vacations to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:HGV opened at $44.14 on Wednesday. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 52-week low of $16.03 and a 52-week high of $44.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 7.24. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.64 and a beta of 2.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.55.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Hilton Grand Vacations from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist boosted their price objective on Hilton Grand Vacations from $36.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals (VOIs); manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

