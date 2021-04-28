Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.20.

Several research firms have commented on HIMS. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:HIMS traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $12.35. The company had a trading volume of 440,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,059,375. Hims & Hers Health has a 1-year low of $9.86 and a 1-year high of $25.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.28.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $41.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.98 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HIMS. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter worth about $134,000.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care.

