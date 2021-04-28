Hive (HIVE) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $31.47 Million

Hive (CURRENCY:HIVE) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 28th. During the last seven days, Hive has traded up 17.9% against the U.S. dollar. Hive has a market cap of $255.15 million and approximately $31.47 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hive coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.64 or 0.00001176 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hive alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000222 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000444 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000244 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000567 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001548 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002213 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Hive

Hive (HIVE) is a DPoS/PoB coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 397,157,000 coins. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hiveblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hive’s official message board is peakd.com/@hiveio. The official website for Hive is hive.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency. Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain. The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Hive

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hive should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hive and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.