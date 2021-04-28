Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (HEP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 on May 13th

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 23rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the pipeline company on Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th.

Holly Energy Partners has decreased its dividend payment by 31.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Holly Energy Partners has a payout ratio of 74.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Holly Energy Partners to earn $1.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.5%.

Shares of HEP opened at $20.82 on Wednesday. Holly Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $10.48 and a 1 year high of $20.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.44.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $127.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.97 million. Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 32.83% and a return on equity of 40.34%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Holly Energy Partners will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

HEP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Holly Energy Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Holly Energy Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.71.

Holly Energy Partners Company Profile

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations in Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Idaho, and Washington.

