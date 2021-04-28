Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) Raises Dividend to $0.23 Per Share

Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the bank on Friday, May 21st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This is an increase from Home Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Home Bancorp has increased its dividend by 60.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Home Bancorp alerts:

Shares of HBCP opened at $37.14 on Wednesday. Home Bancorp has a 12 month low of $18.77 and a 12 month high of $39.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $323.38 million, a PE ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 0.76.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.35. Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 17.06%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Home Bancorp will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Home Bancorp news, Director Ann Forte Trappey bought 1,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.15 per share, with a total value of $38,968.65. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,153.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HBCP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Home Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler upgraded Home Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

About Home Bancorp

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Mississippi. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, NOW, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Article: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.