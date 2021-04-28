Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.35 EPS

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) released its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.35, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Home Bancorp had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 6.33%.

HBCP stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.16. 35 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,930. The company has a market capitalization of $323.55 million, a P/E ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Home Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $18.77 and a fifty-two week high of $39.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. This is a boost from Home Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. Home Bancorp’s payout ratio is 28.85%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HBCP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Home Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

In other Home Bancorp news, Director Ann Forte Trappey purchased 1,251 shares of Home Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.15 per share, with a total value of $38,968.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,153.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancorp Company Profile

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Mississippi. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, NOW, and certificates of deposit accounts.

