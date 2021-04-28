Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 886 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) were worth $643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 192.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 4,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. 67.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on HOMB. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, Director Jack Engelkes sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total transaction of $97,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 142,287 shares in the company, valued at $3,961,270.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $243,610 over the last 90 days. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ HOMB opened at $28.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.36 and a 52-week high of $29.21.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.11. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The business had revenue of $193.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.29 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.37%.

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

