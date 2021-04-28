Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) Given “Underperform” Rating at Bank of America

Bank of America reissued their underperform rating on shares of Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $16.00.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities began coverage on Home Point Capital in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set a market outperform rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Home Point Capital in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Home Point Capital in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Home Point Capital in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Home Point Capital in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.20.

Shares of HMPT stock opened at $9.63 on Tuesday. Home Point Capital has a fifty-two week low of $9.05 and a fifty-two week high of $13.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.19.

Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $455.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.00 million.

In other news, CIO Maria N. Fregosi sold 7,047 shares of Home Point Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total transaction of $85,691.52. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 127,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,553,695.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jr. Phillip R. Shoemaker sold 6,923 shares of Home Point Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total transaction of $84,183.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 125,511 shares in the company, valued at $1,526,213.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,118,937 shares of company stock worth $86,566,274 over the last 90 days.

Home Point Capital Company Profile

Home Point Capital Inc operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. The company was founded in 2015 and headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

