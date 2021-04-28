Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 18.62% and a return on equity of 6.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS.

NASDAQ:HOPE traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 848,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 810,097. Hope Bancorp has a 1 year low of $7.03 and a 1 year high of $16.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.42 and a 200-day moving average of $11.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

About Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

