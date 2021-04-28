Howard Wealth Management LLC Acquires 4,335 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Howard Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,335 shares during the period. Invesco Senior Loan ETF comprises about 1.2% of Howard Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $2,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,972,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $110,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,442 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,836,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $107,756,000 after acquiring an additional 309,376 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 308.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,046,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,056,306 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth $83,996,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 443.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,293,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688,315 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BKLN opened at $22.12 on Wednesday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $20.57 and a 12 month high of $22.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.14.

