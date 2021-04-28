Howard Wealth Management LLC Has $1.36 Million Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Howard Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,696 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $1,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period.

VXF stock opened at $187.29 on Wednesday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a one year low of $97.32 and a one year high of $189.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $180.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.37.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

