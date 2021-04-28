Howard Wealth Management LLC Has $966,000 Stock Position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Howard Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF stock opened at $100.12 on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 1-year low of $100.12 and a 1-year high of $100.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.13.

