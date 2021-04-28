Howard Wealth Management LLC Purchases 118,335 Shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT)

Howard Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) by 20.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 690,670 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 118,335 shares during the quarter. Putnam Premier Income Trust makes up approximately 2.0% of Howard Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Howard Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.67% of Putnam Premier Income Trust worth $3,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Putnam Premier Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust bought a new position in Putnam Premier Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. 24.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PPT opened at $4.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.66. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a 12-month low of $4.35 and a 12-month high of $5.14.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.026 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.67%.

About Putnam Premier Income Trust

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

