Howard Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Howard Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 4.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,694 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 1.0% of Howard Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VXUS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,021,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,428,000 after buying an additional 1,438,066 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,412,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,589,000 after purchasing an additional 329,841 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,128,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,210,000 after purchasing an additional 152,253 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,046,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,104,000 after buying an additional 162,713 shares during the period. Finally, SVA Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,928,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,989,000 after buying an additional 720,713 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VXUS opened at $65.10 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.68 and a 200 day moving average of $61.49. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $43.34 and a fifty-two week high of $65.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd.

