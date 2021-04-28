Howard Wealth Management LLC Sells 182 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Howard Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 20.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 714 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 77.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $423.90.

LMT opened at $373.22 on Wednesday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $319.81 and a twelve month high of $417.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $368.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $357.67. The company has a market cap of $103.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The firm had revenue of $16.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 47.38%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,855 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.95, for a total value of $2,549,717.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,406 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.84, for a total transaction of $2,075,039.04. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,707 shares of company stock valued at $5,925,208. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

