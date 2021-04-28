HSBC (LON:HSBA) Given a GBX 465 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 465 ($6.08) price target on HSBC (LON:HSBA) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a GBX 430 ($5.62) target price on shares of HSBC and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 414 ($5.41) price target on shares of HSBC in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Investec cut shares of HSBC to a sell rating and set a GBX 415 ($5.42) price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 390 ($5.10) to GBX 470 ($6.14) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 470 ($6.14) price target on shares of HSBC and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 430.75 ($5.63).

HSBA stock opened at GBX 440.85 ($5.76) on Tuesday. HSBC has a 1 year low of GBX 281.50 ($3.68) and a 1 year high of GBX 466.54 ($6.10). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 427.65 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 395.33. The company has a market cap of £90.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.15.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th.

In other news, insider Noel Quinn sold 10,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 425 ($5.55), for a total transaction of £42,954.75 ($56,120.66).

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

