Hudbay Minerals Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (NYSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) – Stock analysts at Raymond James increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note issued on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the mining company will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.09. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The mining company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Hudbay Minerals had a negative return on equity of 7.32% and a negative net margin of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $322.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.07 million.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on HBM. Barclays lowered Hudbay Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. CIBC raised their price target on Hudbay Minerals from $10.75 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Hudbay Minerals from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities raised their price target on Hudbay Minerals from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Hudbay Minerals from $12.00 to $13.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.81.

Shares of NYSE HBM opened at $7.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.21. Hudbay Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $1.86 and a fifty-two week high of $8.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -12.76 and a beta of 2.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.54.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HBM. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,850 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a $0.0079 dividend. This is an increase from Hudbay Minerals’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.01. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

