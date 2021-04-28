Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Price Target Raised to C$14.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on HBM. Cormark lifted their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. CIBC reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$13.00 price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. CSFB set a C$12.00 price target on Hudbay Minerals and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised Hudbay Minerals from an underperform rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$10.60 to C$12.20 in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$12.94.

Shares of HBM stock opened at C$9.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.44 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$9.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.34. Hudbay Minerals has a twelve month low of C$2.85 and a twelve month high of C$10.67.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The mining company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$420.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$367.89 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. This represents a yield of 0.1%. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is currently -2.13%.

In other Hudbay Minerals news, Senior Officer Cashel Aran Meagher sold 7,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.93, for a total value of C$71,644.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,896 shares in the company, valued at C$1,081,337.28.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

