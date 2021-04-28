Hudock Inc. Boosts Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Hudock Inc. raised its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 303.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,255 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,455 shares during the quarter. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Security National Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Amgen by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 10,089 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its position in Amgen by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA increased its position in shares of Amgen by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 10,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its holdings in Amgen by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 8,816 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total value of $2,627,626.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.53, for a total transaction of $231,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,890,861.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,407,034 over the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Amgen from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $301.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $267.00 to $230.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.36.

AMGN stock traded down $19.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $235.93. 290,290 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,618,577. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $247.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $236.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.28. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $210.28 and a 52 week high of $276.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.50%.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

