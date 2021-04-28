Hudock Inc. Increases Stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) by 323.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,118 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,381 shares during the quarter. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EMQQ. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period.

EMQQ traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $66.11. The company had a trading volume of 7,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,859. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a 1 year low of $33.61 and a 1 year high of $81.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.89.

