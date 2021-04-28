Hudock Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Hudock Inc. lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 19.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,544 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

GS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $409.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.95.

GS traded up $2.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $349.30. 60,887 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,249,758. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.36 and a 1-year high of $356.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $335.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $277.37. The stock has a market cap of $120.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 102.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CFO Stephen M. Scherr sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.61, for a total value of $6,252,200.00. Also, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total transaction of $3,132,500.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,748 shares of company stock valued at $12,371,892. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

