Hudock Inc. Purchases 10,605 Shares of Gadsden Dynamic Multi-Asset ETF (NYSEARCA:GDMA)

Hudock Inc. increased its position in Gadsden Dynamic Multi-Asset ETF (NYSEARCA:GDMA) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,749 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,605 shares during the quarter. Gadsden Dynamic Multi-Asset ETF makes up about 1.1% of Hudock Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Gadsden Dynamic Multi-Asset ETF were worth $3,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gadsden Dynamic Multi-Asset ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,058,000.

Get Gadsden Dynamic Multi-Asset ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA GDMA traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.57. 832 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,771. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.98. Gadsden Dynamic Multi-Asset ETF has a 52 week low of $23.06 and a 52 week high of $33.35.

Read More: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gadsden Dynamic Multi-Asset ETF (NYSEARCA:GDMA).

Receive News & Ratings for Gadsden Dynamic Multi-Asset ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gadsden Dynamic Multi-Asset ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.