Hudock Inc. Purchases 244 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Hudock Inc. raised its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,372,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $401,314,000 after purchasing an additional 979,357 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,462,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $220,191,000 after buying an additional 392,828 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,824,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $188,925,000 after buying an additional 57,043 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,714,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,838,000 after purchasing an additional 34,500 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,293,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,984,000 after purchasing an additional 82,062 shares during the period. 50.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BIP traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.72. The stock had a trading volume of 957 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,675. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.71 and a 200 day moving average of $51.11. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $37.41 and a 12 month high of $55.54. The firm has a market cap of $15.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -200.63 and a beta of 0.83.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.29). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 0.47% and a net margin of 1.14%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a positive change from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,771.43%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BIP. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James set a $65.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.27.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The Utilities segment operates approximately 4,200 kilometers (km) of natural gas pipelines; 2,000 km of electricity transmission lines; and 6.9 million electricity and natural gas connections, as well as 1.5 million installed smart meters; and 330,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

