Hudock Inc. Sells 25,727 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Hudock Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 249,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,727 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 3.8% of Hudock Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $12,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 77,763,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,671,238,000 after acquiring an additional 4,489,121 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 74,144,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,500,382,000 after purchasing an additional 4,013,261 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,527,116,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,960,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740,932 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,049,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,310,000 after purchasing an additional 314,058 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.18. 196,133 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,874,442. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $34.12 and a twelve month high of $51.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.17.

