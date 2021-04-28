Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 51,107 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) by 81.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 114,169 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,107 shares during the quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Money Design Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 119.1% during the 4th quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 94,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after acquiring an additional 51,305 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $3,520,000. Compass Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Compass Financial Group Inc. now owns 368,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,559,000 after purchasing an additional 4,062 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,163,000. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 45,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 10,919 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of SPSB stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $31.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,890,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,612,846. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.35. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $30.82 and a 12 month high of $31.44.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.