Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Reduces Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 116,740 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,670 shares during the period. Comcast comprises about 1.1% of Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Comcast were worth $6,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bainco International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 236,289 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $12,382,000 after acquiring an additional 9,425 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Comcast by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 850,725 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $44,578,000 after acquiring an additional 3,924 shares during the period. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Comcast by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 720,634 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $37,761,000 after purchasing an additional 22,776 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 111.6% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 491,417 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,750,000 after purchasing an additional 259,228 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Comcast by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,183,209 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $114,398,000 after buying an additional 465,306 shares in the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CMCSA shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.71.

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,104.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 241,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,171,797. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.05. The firm has a market cap of $249.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $34.17 and a one year high of $58.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.79 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.95%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

