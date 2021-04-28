Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 500 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its position in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,950 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $1,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Citrix Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Citrix Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

CTXS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Citrix Systems from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Citrix Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.20.

In related news, EVP Antonio G. Gomes sold 12,883 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $1,822,944.50. Also, CMO Timothy A. Minahan sold 16,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $2,354,701.50. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,031 shares of company stock worth $10,320,702. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CTXS remained flat at $$140.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 6,772 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,240,488. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $138.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.26 and a fifty-two week high of $173.56.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

