Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) Given a €30.30 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.30 ($35.65) price objective on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BOSS. Jefferies Financial Group set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on Hugo Boss and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Nord/LB set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on Hugo Boss and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($31.76) price target on Hugo Boss and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Independent Research set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on Hugo Boss and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on Hugo Boss and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €30.52 ($35.91).

BOSS stock opened at €38.01 ($44.72) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €34.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €28.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.20. Hugo Boss has a 1-year low of €19.40 ($22.82) and a 1-year high of €39.33 ($46.27). The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.98.

Hugo Boss Company Profile

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

