Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $1.55 Per Share

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Huntington Bancshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.55 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.45. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Huntington Bancshares’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on HBAN. Piper Sandler raised Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $17.25 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.36.

Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $15.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.47. Huntington Bancshares has a 12 month low of $6.99 and a 12 month high of $16.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 15.34%. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 26.5% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 118,496 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,862,000 after buying an additional 24,812 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 35.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 3.6% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 155,336 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,442,000 after buying an additional 5,442 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 1.4% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 554,902 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,723,000 after purchasing an additional 7,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 172,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $2,716,400.39. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 425,499 shares in the company, valued at $6,684,589.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 75,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total transaction of $1,027,272.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 503,581 shares in the company, valued at $6,838,629.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.24%.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $123 billion of assets and a network of 839 branches, including 11 Private Client Group offices, and 1,322 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services.

