Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) to post $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Huntsman’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.69. Huntsman reported earnings per share of $0.29 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 103.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, April 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Huntsman will report full year earnings of $2.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.53. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $3.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Huntsman.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. Huntsman had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 5.27%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Huntsman from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Vertical Research upgraded Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Huntsman from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Huntsman from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.82.

Shares of Huntsman stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.00. 34,303 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,945,637. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Huntsman has a fifty-two week low of $13.86 and a fifty-two week high of $29.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.1625 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is 42.48%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Huntsman during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Huntsman in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Huntsman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Huntsman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Performance Products segment manufactures amines and maleic anhydrides, including ethylene oxide, propylene oxide, glycols, ethylene dichloride, caustic soda, ammonia, hydrogen, methylamines, and acrylonitrile.

