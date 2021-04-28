Huntsman (HUN) to Release Earnings on Friday

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, April 30th. Analysts expect Huntsman to post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.05. Huntsman had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 5.27%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Huntsman’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Huntsman to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:HUN opened at $28.84 on Wednesday. Huntsman has a 1 year low of $13.86 and a 1 year high of $29.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 6.50, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.1625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Huntsman’s payout ratio is presently 42.48%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HUN. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Huntsman from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Huntsman from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Huntsman from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Huntsman from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Huntsman currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.82.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Performance Products segment manufactures amines and maleic anhydrides, including ethylene oxide, propylene oxide, glycols, ethylene dichloride, caustic soda, ammonia, hydrogen, methylamines, and acrylonitrile.

