Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hyliion Holdings Corp. provides electrified powertrain solutions for Class 8 commercial vehicle. The company’s solutions utilize its proprietary battery systems, control software and data analytics combined with fully integrated electric motors and power electronics, to produce electrified powertrain systems. Hyliion Holdings Corp., formerly known as Tortoise Acquisition Corp., is based in United States. “

HYLN has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Hyliion in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Hyliion from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.40.

NYSE HYLN traded up $1.05 on Tuesday, reaching $10.85. 11,434,597 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,182,268. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.31. Hyliion has a 12 month low of $7.95 and a 12 month high of $58.66.

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. On average, research analysts expect that Hyliion will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hyliion in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Park Capital Group purchased a new position in Hyliion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Hyliion by 1,114.3% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 12,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Hyliion in the 4th quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hyliion in the fourth quarter worth $173,000. 4.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hyliion

Hyliion Holdings Corp. designs, develops, and sells electrified powertrain solutions for the commercial transportation industry. It also provides battery management systems for hybrid and fully electric vehicle applications. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, Texas.

